Shah Rukh Khan pays emotional tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, says love you ‘Baapji’

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was battling for life for almost two months now, passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 93. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on June 11, breathed his last at 5:05 PM. Ever since the doctors announced the news of his death, wishes and tributes have poured in from across the country. PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind were among those who took to Twitter and expressed their grief.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister in an emotional tweet. The actor remembered how his father used to take him for every speech Vajpayee made in Delhi. Shah Rukh said that he also had the privilege of enacting one of his poems for the screen. He shared a video of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s poem ‘Kya Khoya Kya Paya’ which had music from Jagjit Singh, opening commentary by Amitabh Bachchan and featured Shah Rukh Khan.

“I had the opportunity to meet him and spend lots of time discussing poetry, films, politics and our ailing knees. I also had the privilege of enacting one of his poems for screen. He was fondly addressed as ‘Baapji’ at home. Today the country has lost a Father figure and a great leader. Personally I have lost a part of my childhood and growing up memories of learning smiling and of course poetry. I consider myself the luckiest to have had his influence on my life during my formative years. May his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. Will miss your smiling face, Baapji,” his post read.

Here is the video –

Apart from Shah Rukh, Hrithik Roshan shared an old image with Atal Bihari Vajpayee and tweeted, “Met Atalji a few times in my life. Each time was special. I remember him as an extremely kind hearted man. May his soul rest in peace. #RIPAtalBihariVaajpayee.”

Anil Kapoor took to the micro-blogging site and tweeted, “Today, our country lost a visionary leader & I lost one of my childhood idols…The passing of #AtalBihariVajpayeeji is even more saddening in light of all that he inspired & accomplished in his time with us. My deepest respect & condolences to his family…”