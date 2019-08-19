Shah Faesal files plea in Delhi High Court against his detention

Faesal has moved a habeas corpus plea against his detention

Former bureaucrat turned politician Shah Faesal moved Delhi High Court on Monday against his detention at Delhi airport following the abrogation of Article 370. In response to his plea, the court has sought a response from the Centre in the matter and fixed Friday for hearing on the case.

Faesal has moved a habeas corpus plea against his detention. The former bureaucrat from Jammu and Kashmir had floated the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Movement party after resigning from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Faesal was stopped from boarding a flight to Istanbul at the Delhi airport during the intervening night of August 13 and August 14. Subsequently, he was flown back to Srinagar where he was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

After Centre’s decision to scrap the Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Faesal had criticised the “unprecedented” lock-down in the Valley with its eight million population “incarcerated” like never before.

He is among the political leaders who have been placed under house arrest. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were detained after the Centre revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and announced Jammu and Kashmir’s bifurcation into two the Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.