Shah Faesal detained for instigating people against country’s sovereignty, Jammu and Kashmir administration tells Delhi High court

The affidavit further stated that the former bureaucrat had obtained a tourist visa and not a student visa. (File photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal was detained because he was found to be involved in instigating people gathered at the Srinagar airport against the sovereignty and integrity of the country. In an affidavit filed before the Delhi High Court, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG, CKR), Srinagar, stated that Faesal had no student visa.

However, Faesal had claimed that he was leaving for the United States for pursuing higher studies at Harvard University. He was detained at New Delhi’s IGI airport on August 14 and sent back to Srinagar where he is currently in detention.The affidavit further stated that Faesal was detained on the verbal order of the executive magistrate who took action and asked him to furnish a bond of Rs 50,000, which he declined. The affidavit said that the former bureaucrat had obtained a tourist visa and not a student visa.

The affidavit was filed in response to Faesal’s petition in which the former IAS officer had alleged that he was detained illegally under the Public Safety Act (PSA) at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on August 14. After his detention, Faesal was taken to Srinagar and kept under house arrest.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High court on Wednesday sought the central government’s reply on Faesal’s plea to provide him a copy of the lookout circular issued against him. Hearing the petition, a bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal asked the Centre to file its response on or before September 2, 2019. Warisa Sarasat, the lawyer representing Shah Faesal, claimed that the grounds on which the lookout circular was issued were unknown to them.

The apex court will hear the petitions against the lookout circular and his detention on September 3, 2019.

After the Centre lifted the special status granted to the Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, the former bureaucrat had claimed that the state was witnessing an unprecedented lockdown.