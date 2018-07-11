Shah Faesal calls for freedom of speech for babus after Centre’s wrath over ‘Rapistan’ tweet

Kashmiri bureaucrat Shah Faesal has said that the call for a departmental inquiry against him was totally misplaced.

Kashmiri bureaucrat Shah Faesal who landed in trouble over after his controversial tweet on “Rapistan” said that the call for a departmental inquiry against him was totally misplaced. The Centre has written to the Jammu and Kashmir government seeking initiation of a departmental inquiry against the 2010 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) topper.

Faesal said that government officials shouldn’t be asked to detach themselves from moral questions of the society in which they live. He added that bureaucrats were note mere “pen pushers” who do not have the right to participate in the larger debates in social issues just because their opinions could be seen as being critical of the government, Firstpost reported citing an emailed response from him.

Faesal further said that its time that the issue of free speech and freedom of expression of government employees are debated upon and conduct rules for them are rewritten at a time when free speech has become more important than anything else.

Shah landed in trouble earlier this year over his April 22 tweet which said: “Patriarchy+Population+Illiteracy+Alcohol+Porn+Technology+Anarchy = Rapistan!”. He had tweeted this days after the reports of Kathua rape incident came to light and the entire country was demanding a thorough investigation in the case.

Faesal is currently on leave from the state government and currently in the US. The bureaucrat on Tuesday posted an image of the letter he received by email with a message which read, “Love letter from my boss for my sarcastic tweet against rape-culture in South Asia. The Irony here is that service rules with a colonial spirit are invoked in a democratic India to stifle the freedom of conscience. I’m sharing this to underscore the need for a rule change.”

“The department of personnel and training, Government of India, a copy of communication along with its enclosures, in which several references have been made by you in which contents are prima facie in contravention of the extant provisions of all India services (service rules),” the letter read.

In the letter, the Centre has asked the Jammu and Kashmir General Administration Department to to start a probe into Faesal’s tweets, as the bureaucrat “allegedly failed to maintain absolute honesty and integrity” in his official duty.