SGPC rejects Justice Ranjit Singh Commission’s report on sacrilege cases

The apex religious body of Sikhs demanded fresh probe by the sitting judge of the Supreme Court to find the truth behind sacrilege of religious texts.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) today rejected a report prepared by the Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh Commission which probed the sacrilege incidents.

In a meeting here, the executive committee of the SGPC, led by its president Gobind Singh Longowal, passed a resolution to reject the Commission’s report.

The SGPC chief also accused the Commission of fabricating the evidences while preparing the report.

He further accused Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh of being the state government’s “puppet”.

Longowal condemned the state government for allegedly storing the torn pages of the Guru Granth Sahib in ‘Malkhana’ (official custody), saying it is disrespect to the holy book.