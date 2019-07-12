SGPC invites Imran Khan to mark Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary

Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib. (Soure: Wikipedia Commons)

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president GS Longowal has invited Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend the ‘nagar kirtan’ (religious procession) marking the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh founder Guru Nanak Dev on July 25. In a letter shared by news agency ANI, Longowal applauded the Pakistan Prime Minister for his leadership and requested his presence when the 100-day-long procession starts from Nankana Sahib, Pakistan.

“You are ably leading Pakistan to new heights of growth, religious brotherhood, and peace is well prevailing in Pakistan under your leadership. It is a matter of immense honor that you are leading the country when this auspicious occasion is being celebrated,” Longowal said in his letter to Imran Khan.

GS Longowal,Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee pres: We’ve invited Pak PM Imran Khan for participating in grand ‘nagar kirtan’ beginning from Gurudwara Nankana Sahib,to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev ji’s 550th birth anniversary on July 25.We’ve also invited Guv&CM of Pak’s Punjab pic.twitter.com/OpGovo7UMd — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2019

The event is slated to be held at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on July 25 where the Sikh founder Guru Nanak Dev was born.

Confirming the invitation, MS Sirsa from Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee said that he was hopeful that Pakistan PM Imran Khan will accept it. “Have invited Pakistan Prime Minister (Imran Khan) to Gurdwara Nankana Sahib (in Pakistan) program on July 25 and are hopeful he will accept it. We follow Guru Nanak Dev ji’s philosophy, we believe it’s a golden opportunity for governments of both countries to create a good atmosphere,” ANI quoted Sirsa as saying.

According to reports, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal had also accompanied the delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) led by president Sukhbir Badal to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an event to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 12 at Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab.

The delegation had also intimated Prime Minister Modi that the Sikhs worldwide wished to mark the 550th anniversary by holding commemorative functions at all places Guru Nanak Dev visited. In a generous gesture, Prime Minister Modi assured that these functions will be facilitated through Indian Missions abroad and also said that all needed support to the organizers will be provided. The SGPC is making a list of venues where events will be held and it will be released to the Sikhs soon.