SG Tushar Mehta denies meeting Suvendu Adhikari after outcry by Trinamool MPs

By: |
July 02, 2021 5:25 PM

Three TMC MPs, Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Mahua Moitra today wrote to PM Narendra Modi seeking the ouster of SG Mehta.

Suvendu Adhikari SG MehtaSuvendu Adhikari yesterday met Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and soon after went to the residence of SG Mehta which baffled the opposition parties.

The Trinamool Congress has slammed West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari over his alleged meeting with Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta. The TMC also demanded that SG Mehta be sacked as he is representing the prosecution in the Narada case where Suvendu is an accused.

Three TMC MPs, Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Mahua Moitra today wrote to PM Narendra Modi seeking the ouster of SG Mehta. “….Suvendu Adhikari, an accused in various offences being investigated by CBI and ED and a politician belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had meetings with Sri Tushar Mehta, Learned Solicitor General of India at his residence…Suvendu Adhikari is accused in various criminal cases of cheating, illegal gratification, and bribery etc,” they said in the letter.

“Such meeting between an accused in grave offences, with the Learned Solicitor General who is advising investigating agencies by whom the said accused is being investigated, is a direct conflict of interest with the statutory duties of the learned Solicitor General of India…..we approach you to initiate necessary steps for the removal of Sri Tushar Mehta from the post of the Solicitor General of India,” they requested to the PM.

However, SG Mehta later clarified that he did not meet Adhikari as the BJP leader left after waiting. “Suvendu Adhikari came to my residence yesterday unannounced. As I was in a pre-scheduled meet, my staff asked him to wait. After my meeting, my staff informed him about my inability to meet him. He left without insisting to meet me. Questions of my meeting with him didn’t arise,” said SG Mehta today.

However, the TMC demanded that Mehta make CCTV clips public to prove his claim. “Mr Mehta’s efforts to dismiss speculations regarding his clandestine meeting with @SuvenduWB can only be valuable if he makes all CCTV footage public until Mr Adhikari was in his residence. Moreover, was Mr Adhikari present in the SG’s residence without a prior appointment?” said Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and nephew of Mamata Banerjee.

He further said, “Reports state that Mr Adhikari entered Hon’ble SG’s residence in the presence of a cavalcade of officers and stayed there for nearly 30 minutes. Does that imply that a meeting was indeed due? As the episode gets murkier, one can only hope that the truth shall surface.”

