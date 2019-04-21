Sexual harassment charges against CJI: Supreme Court sees ‘conspiracy to destabilise it’

In a move that has few precedents, the Supreme Court on Saturday convened an emergency special session where it\u00a0 lamented about \u201cattempts to undermine the independence of the judiciary\u201d, following reports on some online portals of allegations of sexual harassment by a former woman employee of the apex court against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Though the court refrained from passing any judicial order, a three-member bench comprising Gogoi himself said it hoped the media would ensure the independence of judiciary was not affected by such \u201cbaseless\u201d charges. Sitting with Justices Arun Mishra and Sanjiv Khanna, the CJI termed the allegations against him as a \u201cconspiracy to destabilise the office of the CJI. there has to be bigger force behind this and they want to deactivate office of Chief Justice\u201d. On Friday, a 35-year-old former junior court assistant at the Supreme Court had alleged that Gogoi had sexually harassed her at his home office in October 2018. The woman had written to 22 Supreme Court judges and requested them to constitute a special inquiry committee of its retired judges to inquire into the \u201ccharges of sexual harassment and consequent victimisation.\u201d During the hearing that lasted nearly 30 minutes, Gogoi, however, made it clear that he had no plan to resign in the wake of the allegations. He clarified that he would preside over the CJI court and discharge his judicial functions without any fear. \u201cThe judiciary of this country is under very serious threat. We will not allow this to happen. I will decide the cases in the seven months (of his remaining tenure as the CJI). I will do that,\u201d he said. The CJI said the allegations had cropped up as he was scheduled to hear \u201cvery-very important cases\u201d and also when the Lok Sabha elections were being held in the country. Though the CJI headed the bench, he left it to Justice Mishra to take a call on passing a judicial order. Agreeing with the CJI, Mishra also said, \u201cPeople have faith in the system, in the judiciary. If such unscrupulous, scandalous allegations are raised, how will courts function?" Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta said the allegations appeared to be a blackmail technique. Gogoi was one of the four \u2018rebel\u2019 top-most Supreme Court judges who had held a press conference on January 12 last year, citing lack of accountability and integrity in the apex court. In a strongly worded letter signed by them against the then CJI Dipak Misra, they had accused him of selectively placing sensitive matters before preferred benches. Gogoi further said: "This is unbelievable. I don't think I should stoop low even to deny these allegations. Nobody can catch me on money, people have to find something and they have found this\u2026 Nobody can catch me on money. This is the reward a CJI gets after 20 years of selfless service," the CJI, who was heading the three-judge bench, said during the hearing. He made it clear that he had a bank balance of Rs 6.80 lakh apart from around Rs 40 lakh in provident fund, after being in service for around two decades. Also read:\u00a0CJI sexual harassment charges: Woman claims she was fired for taking day off for child The court left it to the \u201cwisdom of media\u201d to show restraint and act responsibly so that the independence of the judiciary was not affected. The top court said that the media should not publish the woman\u2019s complaint without verifying its truth. It said further judicial orders would be passed at a later stage. The office of the Supreme Court Secretary General had earlier in the day denied the charges against CJI, terming them \u201cabsolutely false and scurrilous".