Sexual harassment charges against CJI: SC vows to unravel plot to ‘frame’ Ranjan Gogoi

Three-member special bench takes serious note of affidavit filed by lawyer, summons CBI, IB

The apex court had on Tuesday constituted an in-house three-judge committee comprising justice SA Bobde (the next in line to become the CJI) and justice NV Ramana and Indira Banerjee to probe the sexual harassment charges against CJI Gogoi.

A special bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared seized of unravelling an alleged larger plot by ‘fixers’ to frame Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in a sexual harassment case and ‘manipulate the judiciary’ as it resolved to “go to the root” of the matter amidst dramatic moments witnessed during the hearing of a suo moto case. Taking serious note of the contents of an affidavit filed by a lawyer — Utsav Singh Bains — who claimed to have knowledge of the plot, the court, however, made it clear that its exercise of judicial power in the case won’t affect any pending inquiry ordered by the court’s in-house panel into the sexual harassment allegations against the CJI.

Earlier in the day, the three-judge bench led by justice Arun Mishra and also comprising justices RF Nariman and Deepak Gupta had summoned the CBI director, the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Intelligence Bureau chief for an in-chamber meeting after perusing the material submitted by Bains.

The apex court had on Tuesday constituted an in-house three-judge committee comprising justice SA Bobde (the next in line to become the CJI) and justice NV Ramana and Indira Banerjee to probe the sexual harassment charges against CJI Gogoi. However, justice Ramana has recused after the woman complainant wrote to the panel about the judge’s closeness to the CJI.

The special bench led by justice Arun Mishra also asked Bains to file another handwritten affidavit by Thursday morning after he claimed that he had some more “incriminating evidence” to prove that three disgruntled employees (referring to dismissal of court staff who tampered order in the Anil Ambani contempt case) of the Supreme Court conspired along with corporate lobbyists to frame the CJI. “If they (fixers) continue to work then none of us will survive… Fixing has no role to play in the system. We will inquire and take it to the logical end,” the bench said, while posting the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

Wednesday’s development was even as the CJI is being criticised by some quarters for acting as a “judge in his own cause”, by presiding over a bench on Saturday to hear the charges of sexual harassment and vindictiveness against him by a former SC employee. While the CJI strongly denied the allegations, the two associations of SC lawyers — the Supreme Court Bar association and the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association — said on Monday that Saturday’s hearing violated the “procedure and principles of natural justice”. The associations said a full court should decide on a further course of action in the matter.

Before the justice Mishra-led bench on Wednesday, senior advocate Indira Jaising also demanded that the sexual misconduct charge against CJI and conspiracy angle be heard together.

After going through Bains’ affidavit filed in a sealed cover, justice Mishra said that its contents were very serious. He said that the CJI had been taking one action after another without any fear and that the current allegations might have been made by some forces to disrupt the same.

Referring to the April 20 Facebook post of Bains in which he had claimed that there was a larger conspiracy by some people to fix verdicts of the SC and malign the office of the CJI, the Attorney General KK Venugopal pointed out that the affidavit had significant departures from his Facebook post, where he had alleged that “lobby of disgruntled judges” were also part of the plot against CJI. “However, in the affidavit, there is no mention about that. We are only concerned about how a person can file an affidavit of this nature but doesn’t produce evidence. I really cannot understand how a person can make certain allegations and claim rest is privileged,” Venugopal said. This made Bains lose his cool. He said that he was disappointed at the “cheap allegations” against him and complained that the AG was doubting his integrity.

This irked Justice Nariman. “You have no right to doubt him. He’s the most respectable member of the bar. We all look up to him. If you say doubt, we will throw you out,” Justice Nariman told Bains. At this, Bains said that he was “walking out of the court on his own.”

Justice Arun Mishra intervened at this juncture. “You (Bains) are a young man. Don’t take things to your heart. He(Nariman) didn’t mean he’ll throw you out. He was communicating his anger,” justice Mishra told Bains.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought a SC-monitored SIT probe into the issue. While disagreeing with SG, Bains pointed out that he deliberately did not approach the police, since it acts as per executive’s directions. “I did not go to police because police is under the State which is ruled by some political party. So let there be a judicial inquiry,” he argued.

