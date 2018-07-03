Sexual harassment allegation hits Congress, FIR against party’s social media cell member; Divya Spandana responds

A sexual harassment allegation has hit the Congress social media cell. (IE)

Congress social media cell has been hit by a sexual harassment allegation. On the basis of a complaint by a woman, who previously worked with the social media unit of the Congress, Delhi Police on Tuesday filed an FIR against a current team member under section 354-A (sexual harassment) and 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) at the North Avenue police station, reported CNN News 18.

The Delhi police came into action soon after BJP appealed the former to file an FIR on the basis of the complaint of the woman and also ensure her safety. Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi told media that a former social media team member of the Congress has filed a complaint of “sexual harassment” against a co-worker. The complainant also said that the accused is under the direct supervision of the Congress social media in-charge (Divya Spandana).

“We appeal to Delhi Police to register an FIR and also ensure the safety of the girl who has complained of sexual harassment at the social media office of Congress party,” ANI quoted Lekhi as saying.

In response to the recent allegations against one of our team workers by an ex worker, please read the statement below- pic.twitter.com/4LVa5Hzoxk — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) July 3, 2018

The woman in her complaint to police alleged that the accused made her feel uncomfortable with “frequent violation of personal space” and “immoral behaviour”. She also accused the Congress social media-in-charge Divya Spandana of not taking any action on her complaint.

Spandana, however, refuted the allegation against her team member on Twitter. In a statement, Congress Social Media cell said, “We have now reached out to the ex-worker and are awaiting her response in this matter. The team has also come out in support of the current worker based on their interactions and experience of working with him, The team has also recalled some of the conversations with the ex-worker and has no reason to believe that the current worker could have misbehaved with the ex-worker. For privacy reasons, we cannot divulge the details of the workers’ conversations with the team. ”

“The reason stated by the ex-worker for the stepping down was due to personal reasons and health issues and not related to the worker in any manner whatsoever. The resignation letter in fact state – “I loved working here, thank you for giving me the opportunity,” the Congress Social Media statement said.