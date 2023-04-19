‘Sexist, chauvinist’: Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta accuses IYC president Srinivas BV of harassment

Assam Youth Congress (AYC) chief Angkita Dutta on Tuesday levelled serious allegations against Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Srinivas BV and his IYC secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav, accusing them of “harassment”.

Her allegations have prompted Srinivas to initiate legal proceedings against her in the absence of public apology.

Taking to Twitter, Angkita Dutta said, “@IYCPresident @srinivasiyc has continually harassed me and was discriminating on the basis of my gender. My values and education doesn’t allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite bring front of them MANY TIMES @RahulGandhi @kcvenugopalmp @priyankagandhi. (sic)”

On Tuesday, referring to Srinivas as “sexist” and “chauvinist”, she asked on Twitter, “How can a sexist and chauvinistic lead @IYC torture and demean a woman every single time. What happened to @priyankagandhi ladki hoon ladk Shakti hoon.(sic)”

Angkita, who is the daughter of former Assam minister Anjan Dutta, claimed that she went up to Rahul Gandhi during the Jammu leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and apprised him of Srinivas’ alleged “harassment and demeaning use of language” towards her.

I had a lot of faith in @RahulGandhi and went to Jammu during @bharatjodo to appraise him of @srinivasiyc harassment and demeaning use of language towards me. It’s April now and still no equity against him. — Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 18, 2023

Dutta, who has also held the post of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and contested the Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Amguri constituency, further claimed that despite her complaints no inquiry committee has been formed against Srinivas.

Meanwhile, the legal notice sent by Srinivas, issued by IYC’s legal cell head Roopesh S Bhadauria claimed that the allegations are “politically motivated and totally false”, reported The Indian Express.

The notice alleged that Angkita’s name had come up in the Saradha Chit Fund Scam and ED/PMLA cases, and that she is “constantly in touch with” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Bhadauria also sought a public apology from Dutta on social media and to the relatives of Srinivas, failing which legal proceedings will be initiated against her.

To these allegations, speaking to ANI, she said, “Today, they are bringing up my CBI and ED cases. It has started in August last year. I am fighting alone in these cases. Had I wanted to be part of BJP, August was a good time.”

#WATCH | "For the past 6 months, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV & his IYC secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav have been harassing me continuously. I've complained about this to the leadership but till now no enquiry committee has been initiated against them,"… pic.twitter.com/jbJIPldDHa — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken up the matter on Wednesday.