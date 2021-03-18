Sex-for-job scandal: Woman who accused Jarkiholi of abuse goes missing, father alleges abduction

Former BJP Minister Jarkiholi

Karnataka sex-for-job scandal: The 25-year-old girl who accused former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi of sexually exploiting her has gone missing. While police are yet to find her whereabouts, the father has claimed that his daughter has been kidnapped and kept in confinement. He has filed a complaint of abduction with the Belagavi police station.

News agency PTI reports that the father in his complaint said that his daughter, who has completed her engineering, was staying in a PG Hostel in Bengaluru when a few men abducted her, confined her and unlawfully shot sleaze videos of her. The abductors later shared the video with the media, damaging her reputation, he said, as per PTI. The police have intensified the search operation but they are yet to find any clue.

Last month, a video clip surfaced purportedly showing the woman in a compromising position with the minister. Days after this, a social worker lodged a complaint that the then BJP minister, Jarkiholi, had sexually exploited the girl under the pretext of giving her a job in the state power transmission corporation. Following this, the minister came under attack and had to resign on March 3.

The social worker, however, later withdrew the complaint. Jarkiholi rejected all the charges, saying the video clips that had gone viral were fake and the charges were far from the truth. He later lodged a complaint stating that some people created fake videos to blackmail him. To probe this, the state government has set up a special investigation team which recorded Jarkiholi’s statement on Tuesday.

News agency PTI reports that the girl has been summoned by the city police in connection with the scandal. The police had served a notice to the woman, asking her to appear before them for investigation into the case filed based on a complaint by Jarkiholi. The notice has been pasted on the door of the girl’s mother’s house in Vijayapura district, which was locked, the report said.