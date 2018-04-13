Severe weather warning: IMD says, parts of South, NE India to witness rains, thunderstorm

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall is very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya Odisha, north interior Karnataka on Sunday. (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning and predicted “heavy rains” at isolated places over Kerala tomorrow.

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall is very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Kerala and Lakshadweep, it said.

Isolated places over sub­-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, coastal and interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Tamilnadu are also very likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds.

“Squally weather with wind speed occasionally reaching 40­-50 kmph is very likely to prevail over the Maldives-­Lakshadweep area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas,” the IMD said.

