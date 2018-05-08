Severe thunderstorm, accompanied by hail and rains, lash Shimla and other parts of Himachal Pradesh

Damaged cars after a tree fell on them during a storm in Patiala.(PTI Photo)

A severe thunderstorm, accompanied by hail and rains, lashed Shimla and other parts of Himachal Pradesh today, while the higher reaches experienced snowfall. The hailstorm disrupted vehicular traffic, caused traffic jams, snapped power supply, uprooted trees and blew off roofs of mud houses in parts of the district. Shimla was covered in thick carpet of white. The rain water flooded the main roads and some house and other buildings. Shimla and Kandaghat recorded 62 mm rains. Intermittent rains also lashed surrounding tourist resorts of Kufri and Fagu which recorded 44 mm and 26 mm rains respectively. The high altitude tribal areas and mountain passes received fresh snowfall and Rohtang, Mari and Keylong received 12 cm, 10 cm and 5 cm of snow respectively. Bharmaur received 36 mm rains, followed by Kalpa, Rekong Peo and Kangra which received 32 mm, 31 mm and 30 mm rains, followed by Dalhousie and Kukumseri 24 mm, Siunta and Jhanjehli 22 mm, Dharamsala and Nahan 20 mm, Manali 18 mm, Solan 16 mm, Seobagh 15 mm, Bhuntar 14 mm and Narkanda 12 mm.

The local Met office issued fresh warning of rains and thundershowers in Shimla, Solan, Mandi and Kullu and rains and hailstorm in Sirmaur district this evening. It also warned of rains and thundershowers accompanied by squall and hailstorm in mid hills tomorrow. It also predicted rains and thundershowers in lower and mid hills and rains or snow in higher hills tomorrow and again from May 12 to 14 and dry weather in the region fom May 10 to 12. The storm caused sharp fall in mercury and high altitude tribal areas reeled under severe cold wave conditions. Keylong recorded a low of minus 0.3 degree, followed by Kalpa 2.4 degree, Manali 5.4 degree, Shimla 9.8 degree, Bhuntar 12.9 degree,Palampur 13.5 degree, Dharamsala 13.8 degree, Solan 15.5 degree, Nahan 16.0 degree, Sundernagar 16.9 degree and Una 21.5 degree C.

The day temperatures also dropped by few notches and Una in foot hills was warmest with maximum temperature at 30.7 degree , followed by Nahan 26.7 degree and Solan 25.0 degree, Sundernagar 24.7 degree, Dharamsala 24.4 degree. Palampur 20.3 degree, Shimla 19.2 degree, Bhuntar 16.0 degree, Kalpa 8.4 degree and Keylong 5.1 degree. Farmers, especially fruits and vegetable growers, are a worried lot as stormy conditions during summers are damaging for wheat, apple and vegetable crops. PTI PCL RT RT 05082107