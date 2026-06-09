A steel plant in Visakhapatnam has come under scrutiny following a deadly mishap that left multiple workers dead and others severely injured. The accident took place inside Rashtriya Ispat Nigam on Monday afternoon — with molten steel falling to the floor and triggering one of the biggest industrial mishaps in recent history.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has also highlighted the ‘unprecedented’ nature of the incident. He told reporters that this specific type of accident has not been recorded in the plant’s history — or even globally in similar operations.

“A severe explosion happened during the continuous casting process at the steel melting shop. A sudden explosion took place before opening the slider of the slide gate. The force of the blast ignited a fire that spread to the ceiling and also set an overhead crane on fire…A blast of this level has never occurred before. In all these 30-plus years, such an incident never took place,” ANI quoted him as saying.

What led to the accident?

“Before the slide gate opened to pour hot crude steel from Ladle to Tundish, which could eventually have gone to caster, a sudden severe explosion took place…A large ball of fire rose to the ceiling of the shop, and Overhead Crane-2 subsequently caught fire,” the Steel Ministry said in a statement.

Eight people were killed — five employees of the plant and three contract labourers — and six others hospitalised with injuries. According to the statement carried by the Press Information Bureau, an investigation has been launched into the matter. Visakhapatnam collector M Abhishikth Kishore told PTI that two of the six injured are in a critical condition while the remaining are out of danger.

The official assured that the situation was under control. Other operations in the affected facility have been suspended — leaving “no more scope for further accidents.”

“I discussed this with my colleagues to understand if this had happened in any other steel plant across the world; they said this particular ‘ladle blast’ has never happened till today. Even if there were other kinds of blasts… I mean, accidents occurred, even in China and France…but never a ladle blast. There is usually no such chance for a blast to take place in that particular operation,” ANI quoted Kalyan as saying.

Compensation announced, investigation underway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident on Monday night — extending ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased and injured workers.

“Saddened by the mishap at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest. The local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected,” he wrote on X.

An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund has been announced for the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will be given Rs 50,000.

“The compensation amounts nearly to a benefit of Rs 1.7 crores for permanent employees and Rs 40 to 45 lakhs for temporary employees… Within a few days, we will make the decisions. We have already appointed a three-member expert committee. This morning, they will come and start their work,” MoS Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma told ANI on Tuesday.