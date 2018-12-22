Severe cold wave lashes Kashmir valley, Ladakh region

By: | Updated: December 22, 2018 9:52 AM

A severe cold wave lashed Kashmir Valley and the Ladakh region on Saturday as Leh recorded minus 15.8 degrees Celius and the Met forecast no change in conditions for at least the next five days till Thursday.

Severe cold wave lashes Kashmir valley, Ladakh region (Reuters)

“For the next five days we are not expecting any change in weather. The cold wave conditions are likely to continue as the weather is expected to remain cold and dry in Jammu and Kashmir,” a weather official said.

The 40-day long harsh winter period of Chillai Kalan started on Friday and will continue till January 30.

Minimum temperature dropped several degrees below the freezing point. In Srinagar city it was minus 5.4, in Pahalgam minus 7.4 and in Gulmarg minus 6 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city was at 3.9, Katra 5.8, Batote 1.3, Bannihal 0.7 and Bhaderwah minus 0.6 degrees Celsius.

