Several villages along Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh continue to remain cut off

The second warning signal has been issued at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram as the flood flow in river Godavari surged to 14 lakh cusecs on Monday morning. Tens of villages on both the upstream and downstream of the SAC Barrage remained marooned or inundated even as the authorities opened eight relief camps and shifted over 1,500 people from the affected villages, sources in the State Disaster Management Authority here said.

At least 19 villages in the Polavaram project submergence area in West Godavari district and another 16 in the Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari district remained cut off for the second consecutive day due to flood surge. State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner K Kanna Babu warned villagers not to use boats for travel as the river was flowing menacingly.

With large inflow from the upstream regions expected to continue, the flood threat may remain at least for the next couple of days, the SDMA authorities say. Meanwhile, the flood in river Krishna remained steady with an inflow of 2.32 lakh cusecs at Srisailam reservoir. As against its full reservoir level of 215.8 tmc feet, Srisailam is currently holding 211 tmc ft and discharging about one lakh cusecs.

Close to 30,000 cusecs was being let out into various irrigation systems under Srisailam, while another 30,000 cusecs was being used for power generation. Nagarjuna Sagar dam downstream has been receiving 52,178 cusecs and letting out the same into the Dr K L Rao Sagar.