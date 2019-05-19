Several Union ministers yet to clear dues on official bungalows: RTI

New Delhi | Published: May 19, 2019 1:54:08 PM

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman had pending dues of Rs 53, 276 while dues of Rs 86,923 was not cleared by Javadekar till February.

Several Union ministers, including Vijay Goel, Prakash Javadekar, Nirmala Sitaraman and Sushma Swaraj, have not cleared dues on their official bungalows till February, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said.

Replying to an RTI query, the ministry said Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh also have outstanding payments on their bungalows.

These dues concern furniture and other things provided at the bungalows, an official of the ministry said.
The amounts for Naqvi and Singh are around Rs 1.46 lakh and Rs 3.18 lakh respectively for the same period, according to the ministry.

The reply, dated April 26, came on an RTI application filed by Ajit Kumar Singh .

The Directorate of Estates, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, allots bungalows to Union ministers and MPs in the national capital.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman had pending dues of Rs 53, 276 while dues of Rs 86,923 was not cleared by Javadekar till February.

Goel, who is minister of state for parliamentary affairs, also did not clear dues running into nearly Rs 3 lakh while Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh had dues of Rs 2,88,269 till February, it stated.

Responding to the RTI query , the directorate said External Affairs Minister Swaraj had pending dues of Rs 98,890 on her official bungalow till the same period.

The Directorate of Estates issues a ‘No Demand Certificate (NDC)’ to those ministers and MPs who have cleared their dues.
According to the RTI reply, there was only Rs 14,627 dues pending on Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand

Gehlot after he paid Rs 1,23,215 out of Rs 1,37,842 accessed from August 2014 to February 2019.
There are also several Union ministers who have cleared their dues.

