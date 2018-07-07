Several people stranded in Maharashtra’s Chinchoti waterfall, rescue underway

Maharashtra has witnessed heavy rains in many parts. (Representative image: Reuters)

Many people have been reported stranded in a waterfall in Maharashtra amid heavy rains in many parts of the country. At least 40 people are stranded at Chinchoti waterfall in Vasai. Out of them, 35 people have been rescued and rescue operations are underway to rescue the remaining people, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

Reportedly, the authorities have requested for a helicopter to ease the rescue operation. It has also been reported that some people are missing. However, the actual number of people missing is yet to be confirmed. The Chinchoti waterfall in the state’s Palghar district. Dabhosa waterfall is another attraction in the district.

The district has a disaster management helpline number: 02525-297474. The Maharashtra Disaster Management Control Room number is 022-22027990.

Moreover, extremely heavy rains were recorded over Nagpur city with 163 mm of rainfall recorded on July 6, which resulted in water logging at several places. Railway tracks at the Nagpur railway station were flooded completely whereas Vishweshvarya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) experienced an unbelievable sight as water gushed into the college auditorium. Visuals of posh areas in the city under water have stunned everyone.

The situation was so severe that the CM had to rush the Nagpur Municipal Corporation control room to take stock of the situation and relief measures in the city in view of heavy rains. Fadnavis also reviewed the measures taken in other parts of the district with senior officials.