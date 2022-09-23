Ten killed in rain-related deaths in UP, normal life thrown out of gear in Delhi-NCR

At least 10 people were killed in rain-related incidents while 11 others were injured in incidents of lightning since Wednesday after heavy showers in parts of Uttar Pradesh over the past two days.

Seven people were killed in Etawah district of UP where four children of the family had died on late Wednesday night. The children—Sinku (10), Abhi (8), Sonu (7) and Aarti (5) — died in their sleep after a wall of their house collapsed in Chandra Pura village under Civil Lines police station area, Etawah District Magistrate Avnish Kumar Rai said.

Two deaths were reported from Firozabad and one from Balrampur district due to rain related incidents.

In Balrampur district, Ashraf (13) died and his 12-year-old cousin suffered burns due to lightning at Bargadwa Saif village of Pachpedwa police station on Thursday. In Firozabad, a house collapse in Banshinagar locality under Shikohabad police station on Wednesday night killed Shivam (6), and left eight members of his family injured, District Magistrate Ravi Ranjan said, PTI reported.

Incessant rains continued in the National Capital Region (NCR) region, with the Uttar Pradesh government ordering all private and government schools till Class 8 across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Budh Nagar to remain shut.

The national capital has been witnessing an incessant spell of light to moderate rain for the past two days, with the weather department predicting more rains for Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow alert’, cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in Delhi.

The Gurugram District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in an advisory, advised private and corporate offices to work from home today to ensure repair of work of roads and drains. Waterlogging was witnessed in several parts, leading to traffic snarls, as police struggled to decongest roads.

#WATCH | Commuters wade through a waterlogged underpass near Rajiv Chowk in Haryana's Gurugram as rain continues to lash the city pic.twitter.com/q9fysQTGCP — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

“In view of heavy rainfall prediction for the district Gurugram on September 23, there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion. Therefore, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on Friday so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair works of roads and drains can be carried out smoothly by civic agencies,” the advisory stated.

The Gurugram authority also advised closure of schools and colleges on Friday in larger public interest.