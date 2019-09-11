Several injured as police cracks down on BJP protest against Mamata govt over power tariff hike in Kolkata

The police have also arrested BJP’s state general secretary Raju Banerjee and Sayantan Basu, Debjit Sarkar, state president, BJYM along with 85 workers from the protest rally.

Turmoil gripped Kolkata’s Central Avenue and Esplanade areas on Wednesday after the police used water cannons to disperse the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who were protesting against the recent hike in electricity tariff by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal. Five BJP workers are reported to have suffered serious injuries and were admitted to Kolkata Medical College and Vishudhanad hospital. The police have also arrested BJP’s state general secretary Raju Banerjee and Sayantan Basu, Debjit Sarkar, state president, BJYM along with 85 workers from the protest rally.

#WATCH: Police fire water cannons at BJP workers marching towards Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) office over hike in electricity tariff, in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/CYHNqZRulk — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019

The saffron party has accused CESC Ltd. (Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation) of getting special favours for being a close aide of Trinamool supremo and looting public by charging an exorbitant price for electricity. In a statement, the BJP said, “CESC Ltd is doing unethical business in West Bengal whereas the same company is providing electricity to other states at a much cheaper rate.” It also accused the power generation company of not following the guidelines and regulations of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The party has asked the government to follow global tender to bring competition in the market so that the consumer can choose between the suppliers considering their rate per unit. The saffron party has said that the tariff of the electricity (per unit) should be at par with other states of the country.

“Electricity is an essential commodity and government should bring more regulatory measures to control the price,” the party said in a statement. The party said, “CESC buys power at Rs 4.26 and sells at a price of Rs 7.33/- (First 100 unit) in Kolkata and its adjacent areas.”

In a bid to make inroads in the state ahead of the crucial assembly elections in the state, the saffron party is trying to raise issues pertaining to the daily life of common people. In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, the party had bagged 18 out of 42 seats.