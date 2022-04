Several people are feared trapped in a coal mine collapse which took place in Jharkhand on Thursday, according to media reports. Reports suggest that illegal mining was going on in the abandoned coal pit when the incident took place.

In February this year, an illegal coal mine in Dhanbad had collapsed, killing over two dozen workers. The sealed coal mine, being operated illegally, caved in after a mining equipment fell from the height of 20 feet.

More details are awaited.