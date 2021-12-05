Several civilians, jawan killed during security ops in Nagaland; Amit Shah express grief, SIT probe ordered

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed grief about the "unfortunate incident" that led to "killing of civilians" in the state. He said that a high-level Special Investigative Team will probe it. (File Photo)

Several people were killed today in an alleged case of “mistaken identity” in Oting village in Mon district of Nagaland that borders Myanmar after a counter-insurgency operation went amiss. A security force jawan was also killed in the incident that has led to tension in the state.

Appealing for calm, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed grief about the “unfortunate incident” that led to “killing of civilians” in the state. He said that a high-level Special Investigative Team will probe it.

“The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable.Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections,” tweeted Chief Minister Rio.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences to the victims’ families. He tweeted: “Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families.”

The number of casualties is not immediately known and reports indicate that several people were also injured in the incident. The situation in the area is tense.

Giving details, the Indian Army in an official release said: “Based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru, Mon District, Nagaland. The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law. The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries.”