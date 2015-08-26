​​ ​
Seventh pay panel gets time till December to submit report

The Cabinet today extended by four months the term of the Seventh Pay Commission, which was set up in February 2014 to revise remuneration of some 48 lakh central government employees...

7th pay commission

The government constitutes the Pay Commission almost every 10 years to revise the pay scale of its employees and often these are adopted by states after some modifications. (Reuters)

The Cabinet today extended by four months the term of the Seventh Pay Commission, which was set up in February 2014 to revise remuneration of some 48 lakh central government employees and 55 lakh pensioners.

The Commission will now have time until December 31 to submit its report.

“The Cabinet approves extension of the term of the 7th Central Pay Commission by four months, that is up to December 31, 2015,” an official spokesperson tweeted.

The pay panel, which was set up by the UPA government, was required to submit its report by August-end.

The government constitutes the Pay Commission almost every 10 years to revise the pay scale of its employees and often these are adopted by states after some modifications.

The Commission has already completed discussions with various stakeholders, including organisations, federations, groups representing civil employees as well as Defence services and is in the process of finalising its recommendations.

The recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission are scheduled to come into effect from January 1, 2016.

The Commission is headed by Justice A K Mathur. Meena Agarwal is secretary of the Commission.

The Sixth Pay Commission was implemented with effect from January 1, 2006, the fifth from January 1, 1996 and the fourth from January 1, 1986.

  1. H
    Hari
    Aug 26, 2015 at 9:52 pm
    WHEN GOVT HAS NO MONEY FOR DEVELOPMENT ? WHY THE GOVT IS EAGER TO REVISE RY OF GOVT EMPLOYEES SINCE THEY ARE ALREADY GETTING FATTY RY WITHOUT WORK. THE GOVT SHOULD EVALUATE JOB WORKLOAD & PAYMENT SHOULD BE MADE ACCORDINGLY. THE GOVT IS IGNORING SR.CITIZENS OF COUNTRY WHO ARE NOT GETTING ANY MEDICAL & WELFARE FACILITY. TWO TYPES OF I.TAX EXEMPTION IS GIVEN WHICH IS GROSS INJUSTICE TOWARDS THEM. THERE SHOULD BE ONE UNIFORM EXEMPTION OF RS 5LACS FROM 60 YEARS ONWARD WHICH WILL HELP SR.CITIZENS TO HAVE SOME RELIEF INSTEAD OF TWO TYPES OF ITAX EXEMPTIONS i.e. RS 5LACS ABOVE 80 YEARS & Rs 3 LACS BELOW 80 YEARS WHICH HAS NO JUSTIFICATION.
    Reply

