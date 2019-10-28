Seven-year-old dies in Thane after falling into open drain, rescuers race against time to save another in Chennai

The 7-year-old boy fell into a drain in Thane on Sunday. (ANI)

Even as efforts are on in Chennai to rescue a three-year-old kid who fell into a borewell last Friday, another seven-year-old was declared dead in Maharashtra’s Thane district after he fell into an open drain and was rushed to a hospital.

The tragedy shows the negligence of the authorities, as the drainage was unchecked and there was no signboard near it, a report by Times Now said. This is the fourth such incident in the region, including the one in Mumbai’s Malad recently.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to rescue a three-year-old toddler Sujith Wilson, who fell into an abandoned borewell, while playing near his house at Nadukattupatti last Friday. Speaking about the rescue operation, a Tamil Nadu official told PTI efforts to rescue the chile won’t be given up at any cost.

“The rescue operations will not be called off at any cost. There will be no let-up in the efforts. At the same time we don’t want to give any false hope to the parents of the child,” the official was quoted by PTI as saying.

Elaborating about the rescue efforts, the official added that modern equipment was being used in the rescue the child. He added that the work to drill a parallel hole is getting affected because of the mixed soil of the area.

State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, who is also there at the site, added a new borewell is being set up, which will help rescuers get down and help the child come out. He added that rains were also a big challenge in rescue operations

A large number of people are praying for the child across the country, including politicians and celebrities. Taking to Twitter last evening, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, “While the nation celebrates Deepavali, in Tamil Nadu a race against time is underway to save baby Surjeeth, who has been trapped in a borewell since Friday. I pray that he will be rescued & reunited with his distraught parents at the earliest”.