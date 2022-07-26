Seven Trinamool Rajya Sabha MPs among 19 suspended for ‘misconduct’

At least 19 MPs from the Rajya Sabha have been suspended for the rest of the week for “misconduct,” a day after four Congress MPs were suspended for the rest of the Monsoon Session in the Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour. TMC MPs Sushmita Dev, Dr Santanu Sen and Dola Sen were among the 19 MPs who were suspended. The Upper House was subsequently adjourned for an hour as the suspended MPs refused to leave the floor and continued with their protests.

Here is a list of 19 MPs in the Rajya Sabha who were suspended today:

Sushmita Dev, Trinamool Congress

Mausam Noor, Trinamool Congress

Shanta Chhetri, Trinamool Congress

Dola Sen, Trinamool Congress

Santanu Sen, Trinamool Congress

Abhi Ranjan Biswar, Trinamool Congress

Md. Nadimul Haque, Trinamool Congress

M Hamamed Abdulla, DMK

B Lingaiah Yadav, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)

A.A. Rahim, CPI(M)

Ravihandra Vaddiraju, TRS

S Kalyanasundaram, DMK

R Girranjan, DMK

NR Elango, DMK

V Sivadasan, CPI(M)

M Shanmugam, DMK

Damodar Rao Divakonda, TRS

Sandosh Kumar P, CPI

Kanimozhi NVN Somu, DMK

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that he was being arrested for protesting against inflation and unemployment. He further alleged that the Opposition was neither allowed to voice their concerns in Parliament nor were they allowed to protest on the streets. Soon after, Gandhi was detained by the Delhi police at Vijay Chowk, along with other party MPs, who were protesting against Sonia Gandhi’s deposition before the ED today.

Earlier, Lok Sabha MPs Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas on Tuesday protested against their suspension. On Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla decided to suspend the Congress MPs as they were showing placards inside the House, protesting against inflation, and didn’t stop even after repeated warnings from the Speaker.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed the Opposition for blocking the government from functioning and carrying on with developmental work as they were unable to implement their decisions when they were in power.