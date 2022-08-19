Seven states, 21 locations, 10 hours and counting: All you need to know about CBI raids against Manish Sisodia

As the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) raid at the residence of Manish Sisodia entered its tenth hour, the agency is believed to have seized documents and electronic gadgets from the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and also named him as “Accused no 1” in a case that involves 14 others in its First Information Report (FIR). The searches will continue till 7-7:30 pm, according to reports.



The now withdrawn liquor policy in the national capital has landed Sisodia, who is also the head of the Excise Department, in soup after the central probe agency filed an FIR in connection with the Excise Policy 2020-2021 and alleged framework irregularities in its execution.

At present, the CBI is investigating three aspects concerning the case, trying to establish how the new liquor policy had benefited the liquor lobby and the kickbacks received by the Delhi government. Firstly, the loss to the state exchequer caused after an import pass fee of Rs 50 per beer case was waived off without the approval of any competent authority. On top of that, Rs 144 crore on the tendered licenses to the licensees was also waived off, citing pandemic as a cause. Another Rs 30 crore, which should have been otherwise forfeited as per law, was refunded to the lowest bidder for the airport license after it failed to obtain an NOC from the airport authorities.

The second angle the CBI is probing is the manner in which several excise laws were broken and excise policies were tweaked and fast-tracked for the benefit of the liquor lobby without the authorisation and knowledge of competent authorities, including the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

The third angle the CBI is looking into is whether there was any financial quid pro quo involved during the whole process.

Apart from Sisodia, three other IAS officers are being questioned, while 11 other officers were suspended by L-G Vinai Saxena in connection with the case over “deliberate lapses” in the implementation of the excise policy. According to reports, some vital and confidential documents regarding the excise policy have been seized from the residence of a government official, the location of which is yet to be disclosed. No cash has been recovered so far. After the searches are over, Sisodia is likely to be summoned for questioning by the CBI. He might be arrested if he is found uncooperative, trying to conceal facts or if any incriminating evidence is found against him.