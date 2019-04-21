Seven killed as bus rams into truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

By: | Published: April 21, 2019 7:09 PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed profound grief over the incident. In a tweet, the Chief Minister has asked the officials concerned to make all necessary arrangements for those who sustained injuries in the incident.

A private bus on its way to Varanasi from Delhi rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, killing seven passengers and injuring 34 others, police said Sunday. The accident took place on Saturday night when the bus, carrying 41 passengers, was going to Varanasi.

The injured have been admitted to Saifai Hospital where the condition of 12 was stated to be serious. Superintendent of Police Ajay Shanker Rai said the driver of the bus was among those injured. The identity of the deceased and the injured persons is being ascertained, he added.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet that he visited the injured in hospital. “I am saddened post my visit to the bus accident survivors. Despite collecting tolls this government neglects its responsibility to ensure safe highways. They should focus on monitoring & providing adequate policing/systems to protect travellers.Condolences to the aggrieved families,” Akhilesh said in the tweet.

