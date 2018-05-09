Seven from Madhya Pradesh killed as tanker collides with car in Gujarat

Seven members of two families, including three children, were killed when a tanker collided with their car head-on in Gujarat’s Chhotaudepur district in the early hours today, the police said. (Representative photo: PTI)

Seven members of two families, including three children, were killed when a tanker collided with their car head-on in Gujarat’s Chhotaudepur district in the early hours today, the police said. The incident occurred at Rangpur village in Chhotaudepur when the members of the two families, all from Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh, were going to a hospital in Vadodara for the treatment of a child, he said. Around 6 am, a tanker coming from the opposite direction hit their vehicle on a road outside the village, located about 140 km from here, Sub-Inspector G N Parmar said.

The tanker driver fled after the accident. Both the car and the tanker had registration numbers of Madhya Pradesh, the police said, but did not provide details of what was the tanker carrying. Following the accident, some locals rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims from the car, the police official said, adding while six people, including two children and as many women, died on the spot, another child died at a hospital in Chhotaudepur.

Two of the children were 11-years-old, and the third child, who was being taken for treatment to a hospital in Vadodara, was eight-years-old, he said. Vehicular movement on the road outside the village came to a halt for a couple of hours following the accident. Later, police cleared the road for ensure smooth movement of traffic. The police was in the process of handing over the bodies to their relatives after post-mortem, the official said.