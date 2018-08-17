Seven-day mourning declared in Chhattisgarh on Vajpayee’s death

​​​
The BJP government in Chhattisgarh has announced a seven-day state mourning, beginning today, following the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. As a mark of respect to the departed leader, there will be a seven-day state mourning from August 16 to 22, as per an official statement issued here tonight.

All government, semi-government and educational institutions will remain closed tomorrow (August 17), it said. During this period, the national flag will fly at half mast, it stated.

No government entertainment and cultural programmes will be held, the release said. Vajpayee died at the AIIMS hospital in Delhi at 93 this evening following prolonged illness.

