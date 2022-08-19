Seven crore rural households connected with piped water facility in 3 years under ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’: PM Modi

In his virtual address at a ‘Har Ghar Jal Utsav’ event in Goa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the success stories from his government’s Jal Jeevan Mission, stating that at least 7 crore rural households have received piped water connection in the last three years, calling it “no ordinary achievement.”

“Within just 3 years, 7 crore rural households have been connected with piped water facility under ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’. This is no ordinary achievement. In 7 decades of Independence, only 3 crore rural households in the country had piped water facilities,” said PM Modi.

While lauding the achievement, PM Modi also took a dig at critics who showed no concern or vision on India’s water conservation journey. “People who do not care about the country are not bothered about the present and future of the country as well. Such people will make big promises for water but will never work for it with a bigger vision,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi congratulated the state of Goa on becoming “the first state to be certified with ‘Har Ghar Jal’”. He also announced that Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have become ‘Har Ghar Jal’ certified Union Territories with all households having access to clean drinking water.

Also read| BJP undertakes organisational overhaul, Sunil Bansal elevated as national general secretary

At the event, PM Modi also highlighted the success of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, after India was declared open defecation free. “It doesn’t take that much effort to form a government, but hard work is needed to form a country. We all have chosen the path to build a country, so we are constantly solving the present and future challenges of the country,” said PM Modi.

Talking about the importance of wetlands conservation and its role in ensuring water security, PM Modi said, “Now the number of Ramsar sites- wetlands in India has also increased to 75. Out of these, 50 sites have been added in the last 8 years only. That is, India is making all-round efforts for water security and it is getting results in every direction.”

Also read| BJP national executive meet: PM Modi calls for ‘fulfilment of all’ instead of ‘appeasement’ politics

Hailing people’s contribution in make his government’s initiative successful, Modi said, “Today, 10 crore rural households of the country have been connected with the facility of clean water through pipes. This is a great success of the government to provide water to every household. It is also a great example of everyone’s effort (sabka prayaas).”