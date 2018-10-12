Setback for Palaniswami! Madras HC orders CBI probe into corruption charges against Tamil Nadu CM 

Palaniswami is accused of abusing power and allegedly allotting road contracts worth Rs 3,500 crore to his relatives. (PTI)

The Madras High Court on Friday ordered a CBI probe against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami over allegations of corruption. Palaniswami is accused of abusing power and allegedly allotting road contracts worth Rs 3,500 crore to his relatives. These contracts were awarded by the state highways department, a portfolio held by chief minister Palaniswami.

While passing the order, the court expressed its displeasure over the report submitted in the case by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), which was investigating the case on a complaint filed by DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi.

Justice A D Jagadish Chandira asked the DVAC to hand over all relevant documents to the CBI within a week. As per the court order, the CBI has to conclude the preliminary investigation within three months. The court’s move came after DMK organising secretary filed a petition seeking transfer of the case from DVAC to an independent probe agency.

Last month, the court had asked the vigilance agency to submit a report on the day-to-day investigation conducted against the chief minister. The direction came after petitioner’s counsel alleged that the agency was not conducting the probe in a fair manner and was supporting chief minister Palaniswami.