Setback for Mamata Banerjee: West Bengal Panchayat election to be held on May 14

West Bengal Panchayat election Date 2018: Supreme Court today asked West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) to hold polling for three-tier panchayat elections on May 14. The Apex court has also stayed Calcutta High Court order that had asked the poll to accept nominations filed through e-mails for panchayat polls. In a major setback to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, the top court also asked the SEC not to declare results of those candidates who have already won without any contest in the upcoming panchayat polls, according to reports. Majority of these seats were reportedly won by TMC candidates. Earlier in the day, the Calcutta High Court also said that polling should be held as per schedule.