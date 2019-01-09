Setback for Mamata Banerjee, TMC MP Soumitra Khan joins BJP ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Khan’s joins the league of influential leaders who have switched sides by leaving TMC and joining BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Trinamool Congress MP Soumitra Khan on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and senior leader Mukul Roy. Khan had won as an MP from West Bengal’s Bishnupur in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The decision comes just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. With his exit, Khan’s joins the league of influential leaders who have switched sides by leaving TMC and joining BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has been on an expansion spree in the state where primary Opposition CPM and Congress have weakened against Mamata Banerjee-led TMC’s growing dominance. In June, Humayun Kabir, a former Bengal minister in the TMC government had joined the saffron party. In April, former Trinamool Congress leader Koushalya Sahoo and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) leader Dipak Sing had joined BJP in state’s Midnapore district. In November 2017, former TMC leader Mukul Roy had joined BJP.

In October 2018, Roy was appointed as the convener of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election management committee in West Bengal with an aim to expand the saffron party.

The BJP currently has two MPs, Babul Supriyo and SS Ahluwalia, from Asansol and Darjeeling respectively. The state sends as many as 42 MPs to the Lok Sabha.