Setback for Mamata Banerjee, TMC MP Soumitra Khan joins BJP ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections

By: | Published: January 9, 2019 6:09 PM

Soumitra Khan had won as an MP from West Bengal's Bishnupur in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Mamata Banerjee, TMC, Soumitra Khan, BJP, BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY, LOK SABHA ELECTION 2019Khan’s joins the league of influential leaders who have switched sides by leaving TMC and joining BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Trinamool Congress MP Soumitra Khan on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and senior leader Mukul Roy. Khan had won as an MP from West Bengal’s Bishnupur in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The decision comes just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. With his exit, Khan’s joins the league of influential leaders who have switched sides by leaving TMC and joining BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has been on an expansion spree in the state where primary Opposition CPM and Congress have weakened against Mamata Banerjee-led TMC’s growing dominance. In June, Humayun Kabir, a former Bengal minister in the TMC government had joined the saffron party. In April, former Trinamool Congress leader Koushalya Sahoo and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) leader Dipak Sing had joined BJP in state’s Midnapore district. In November 2017, former TMC leader Mukul Roy had joined BJP.

In October 2018, Roy was appointed as the convener of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election management committee in West Bengal with an aim to expand the saffron party.

The BJP currently has two MPs, Babul Supriyo and SS Ahluwalia, from Asansol and Darjeeling respectively. The state sends as many as 42 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Setback for Mamata Banerjee, TMC MP Soumitra Khan joins BJP ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition