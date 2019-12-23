Setback for Mamata Banerjee! Calcutta HC directs TMC govt to remove anti-CAA, NRC advertisements in Bengal

The Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal government to stop all government advertisements that say the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in the state. (PTI)

In a massive setback to Mamata Banerjee, the Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the state administration to pull down all anti-Citizenship Amendment Act advertisements put up all across West Bengal. The Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal government to stop all government advertisements that say the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in the state. The court has posted the matter for January 9, 2020, for further hearing.

This is a huge jolt to the TMC chief who has been protesting against the amended citizenship law and proposed nationwide NRC. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will not implement either of the two — citizenship law and NRC. However, the state is bound — by the Constitution — to implement laws passed by Parliament under Article 256. And this was something that Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to on Sunday.

Addressing a rally at Ramlila Ground in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi said that Mamata Banerjee is saying that she won’t implement the Citizenship Law. “She is in constitutional position and she should not have made this statement. Before making such remarks, people in such a higher position should take legal opinion,” the prime minister said.

Just days ago, Mamata Banerjee had also asked the central government to have an opinion poll on the amended citizenship law and NRC to know whether people wanted such laws. However, she said that this should happen under the supervision of the United Nations. Hitting out at the West Bengal chief minister for her UN remarks, Prime Minister Modi said: “Mamta Didi has reached UNO directly from Kolkata. Until a few years ago, this same Mamta didi was standing in Parliament, pleading that infiltrators from Bangladesh be stopped. Sister, what happened to you now? Why did you change Why are you spreading rumors?”

The BJP claims that Mamata Banerjee is objecting to these laws because she fears that she would lose the support of Muslims, whom she considers her vote bank. Prime Minister Modi on Sunday said: “Today, she is questioning the Citizenship Amendment Bill. We understand why. The entire country is watching and understands who you’re supporting.”