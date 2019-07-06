Setback for Congress, Gujarat MLAs Alpesh Thakor, Dhavalsinh Zala resign after cross-voting in Rajya Sabha bypolls

Alpesh Thakor said that he had conveyed his grievances to national leaders of the Congress, including its president Rahul Gandhi, but nothing happened. He even accused the Congress of trying to defame him.

Disgruntled Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor resigned from the Gujarat Assembly after voting against the party candidates in the Rajya Sabha bypolls on Friday. Besides Alpesh, another Congress MLA Dhavalsinh Zala also resigned from the House after cross-voting. Zala is considered close aide of Alpesh.

A senior Congress leader confirmed that both Alpesh and Dhavalsinh indulged in cross-voting as they gave their votes to BJP candidates instead of Congress nominees in the Rajya Sabha bypolls to the two seats.

Launching a vitriolic attack on the Congress after resigning from the Assembly membership, Alpesh, 43, said that he voted for honest national leadership.

“I and Zala have resigned as Congress MLAs. We have submitted our resignation to the Assembly Speaker. I have cast my vote for honest national leadership that wants to take the country to new heights. I cast vote as per my inner voice,” Alpesh said when asked if he has cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Alpesh, who won from Radhanpur, is a prominent OBC leader in Gujarat. He said that he was not happy with the functioning of the Congress party which he joined in 2017 and went on to accuse the grand old party of trying to defame him.

“I got nothing other than mental stress while in Congress. I am free from that burden,” he said.

Alpesh noted that he had conveyed his grievances to national leaders of the Congress, including its president Rahul Gandhi, but nothing happened. He said that ever since he joined Congress, he received nothing but betrayal.

Stating that he was unable to do anything for his community as a Congress MLA, he said, “I had informed Rahul Gandhi that attempts will be made to suppress honest leaders. But, unfortunately, he couldn’t do anything. As a result, we were subjected to humiliation in the party.”

Dhavalsinh had won from Bayad in Sabarkantha district in the 2017 Assembly polls. He said that he was not feeling comfortable in the Congress party.

“I have also resigned as a Congress MLA. I was not comfortable with the party’s ideology. Though I had made several complaints about some people who were working against the party, no action was taken against them by our leaders. Party workers were also unhappy over this issue,” Dhavalsinh said.

Voting for the bypolls to the two vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat was held at the Assembly complex in Gandhinagar on Friday. While the BJP had fielded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and OBC leader Juglaji Thakor, the Congress had nominated Chandrika Chudasama and Gaurav Pandya. Jaishankar and Thakor were declared winners by the Election Commission after counting of votes. The bypolls were held as the two Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant after BJP leaders Amit Shah and Smriti Irani resigned from the Upper House following their election to the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, a PTI report said that Alpesh and Dhavalsinh did not reveal their future course of action, but it is believed they will soon join the ruling BJP.