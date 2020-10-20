Setback for Congress! Chhattisgarh Governor blocks govt move to bypass Centre’s farm laws

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh suffered a setback after Governor Anusuiya Uikey sent back a file requesting permission to convene a special assembly session. The government of chief minister Bhupendra Baghel wants to introduce a farm Bill that would bypass all three laws passed by the Parliament. However, the Governor has returned the file questioning the need for a special session.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the state government had sent a proposal to hold the session on October 27-28 to introduce a farm Bill that would bypass the three agriculture Bills passed in Parliament. But Governor Uikey questioned the need for the session and cited the monsoon session that concluded less than two months ago.

To this, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the Governor doesn’t have a say when legislators call a session. “She (Governor) has put in some questions, which we will respond to before the day ends. We believe that the session will be allowed. If not, we will see the future course of action,” Baghel was quoted as saying by IE.

Last month, Parliament passed three farm laws freeing up farmers from state-run mandis (APMC) and lifting restrictions on stock limit. While the reforms were largely welcomed by people and agri economists, a section of farmers from Punjab and Haryana opposed the laws, saying new farm acts did not guarantee minimum support price (MSP).

The opposition parties too backed the farmers and launched massive protests across the country, mainly Punjab and Haryana. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi too visited Punjab and held Kisan Bachao rallies demanding withdrawal of the three laws.