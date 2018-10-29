Setback for Col Purohit, Bombay HC refuses to stay framing of charges in 2008 Malegaon blasts case



The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to stay the framing of charges in the Malegaon blasts case and posted Col Prasad Purohit’s petition challenging Special NIA court orders on UAPA Sanction for November 21. The charges in the 2008 serial blasts case will be framed on Tuesday.

The Special NIA Court was to frame the charges last week on Friday but deferred the process as some of the accused were not present during the proceedings. The court said that it would frame the charges on October 30 and asked all the parties to be present in the court.

Last week, the High Court had admitted Purohit’s petition in which he challenged the NIA court’s order on his trial under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Before approaching the High Court, Purohit had filed a petition in the NIA court questioning the validity of the prosecution sanction for his trial under UAPA. However, his plea was rejected.

Col. Prasad Purohit is facing a probe in the Malegaon serial blasts case in which six people were killed while over a hundred got injured. Last year, all the accused including Purohit had approached the NIA special court seeking discharge from the case. However, the court rejected their petitions.

It, however, dropped all charges under MCOCA — a stringent act enacted by Maharashtra to fight organised crime and terrorism. Last year in August, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Purohit in the case.