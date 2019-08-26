Setback for Chidambaram, SC dismisses former FM’s plea against Delhi HC order as ‘infructuous’ after arrest

Supreme Court has dismissed P Chidambaram’s plea challenging the Delhi HC’s order to dismiss his anticipatory bail plea in INX Media case. The court also asked him to move a regular bail before an appropriate case.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed one of the three petitions filed by senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram seeking anticipatory bail after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest. Observing that the plea becomes meaningless since Chidambaram has already been arrested, the court directed him to move a regular bail before an appropriate court. A special CBI court on Thursday remanded him to CBI custody in the INX media case for five days.

Earlier in the morning, Chidambaram’s counsel Kapil Sibal told the apex court that his client’s plea against trial court’s CBI remand order has not been listed for hearing today despite the court’s Friday order. To this, a bench headed by Justice R Banumathi said that Chidambaram’s plea will be listed for hearing after the registry gets necessary orders from CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

Chidambaram was arrested on Thursday night from his Jor Bagh residence by the CBI, a day after the Delhi High Court had denied him anticipatory bail in the INX Media case.

On Chidambaram’s plea seeking relief from ED’s arrest, the court said that it will take a look at the documents submitted by the probe agency during lunchtime. Chidambaram’s lawyer Sibal objected to the bench’s observation, saying there is no procedure in law by which investigating agencies can give documents in this manner.

P Chidambaram’s five-day CBI custody is also ending today and he will be produced before a trial court where the agency is likely to further seek his custody.

On May 15, 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR against Chidambaram, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearances granted to the INX Media for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007. Chidambaram was then Finance minister in the Manmohan Singh government. Later, the ED lodged a money-laundering case in 2017.