Setback for BJP as Rajasthan MP from Dausa joins Congress days ahead of state polls

Rajasthan election: In a significant loss of face for the Bharatiya Janata Party just days ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly election, senior leader and Member of Parliament (MP) from Dausa Harish Meena joined ranks with the Congress today. Meena was inducted into the party in the presence of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and president of Rajasthan Congress Sachin Pilot in Delhi.

“I am happy that Harish Meena has decided to join the Congress in such times. I welcome him in the Congress fold,” Gehlot said at a press conference about the new entrant who had served as DGP when he was chief minister. BJP MP from Rajasthan’s Dausa joins Congress ahead of Assembly elections 2018

Meena, a former Director General of Police (DGP) of Rajasthan, was elected from Dausa after he defeated his brother and former Union minister Namo Narain Meena. Interestingly, Meena served as DGP of Rajasthan from March 2009 to December 2013 when Gehlot was the Chief Minister. The 2014 Lok Sabha election was his first foray into electoral politics.

This is not the first time that Meena has had an issue with the BJP leadership. In the 2013 Assembly polls, BJP had lodged a complaint with the election commission. In the complaint, it alleged that Meena, the then DGP, was involved in ‘partisan conduct’. After BJP led by Vasundhara Raje formed the government in 2013, Meena was transferred to Jail department as DG. Subsequently, he was again transferred to Home Guards and Civil defence as DG. Meena’s last post was Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat in Delhi.

