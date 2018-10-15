Setback for BJP: AGP to go solo in panchayat and Lok Sabha elections in Assam

Both the parties had joined hands prior to the assembly polls in 2016. (PTI)

In a setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam, its ally the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Sunday decided to fight the upcoming panchayat and Lok Sabha elections alone. Both the parties had joined hands prior to the assembly polls in 2016. Informing about the move, AGP president and agriculture minister Atul Bora told the Times of India that he did not want power at the cost of indigenous people of the state.

“We have decided to contest the Lok Sabha election if BJP continues to support the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill,” the minister said.

The Centre has been pushing for the Citizenship Bill which seeks to redefine illegal migrants. If passed, the act will provide citizenship to only those illegal migrants who are of Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi or Christian ancestry. The bill does not have any provision for Muslims — which is why the bill has been opposed by many regional parties including AGP.

The AGP has in the past termed the bill as ‘anti-Assam’. The TOI report quoted AGP founder-president Prafulla Kumar Mahanta as saying that a party that supports the bill is “against the indigenous people of Assam”. The BJP’s ally in Assam has been very vocal about their stand and have shot multiple warnings against the bill in the past few months.

On September 29, Bora had categorically told news agency ANI that his party would cut ties if BJP went ahead with the bill. “Currently, we are a part of the BJP led Assam government. If Centre passes the Citizen (Amendment) Bill, then we will break our alliance with the state government,” he had told ANI.

According to media reports, the state Election Commission has called for conducting panchayat elections by end of this year. The official notification is expected in the last week of October.