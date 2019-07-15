Setback for Akhilesh Yadav, SP leader Neeraj Shekhar resigns from Rajya Sabha

Neeraj Shekhar was due to retire from the Upper House on November 25, 2020. (Source: Facebook)

In a huge setback to the Samajwadi Party, Neeraj Shekhar resigned as the Rajya Sabha MP on Monday. After Shekhar’s exit, SP would be left with 13 members in the 245-member house.

Son of the former prime minister Chandra Shekhar, Neeraj met Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and told him he is resigning voluntarily and not under any compulsion. Naidu, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, has accepted his resignation.

He is considered a prominent leader of Samajwadi Party and is said to be close to SP president Akhilesh Yadav. However, his resignation has led to speculation that after quitting Samajwadi Party, Neeraj might join the Bhartiya Janata Party.

Neeraj became the member of Lok Sabha in 2008 in the by-elections for Ballia constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He emerged victorious from the same Lok Sabha seat in the 2009 General election.

He has been a member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh since November 26, 2014 and was due to retire from the Upper House on November 25, 2020.