Set up task force for economic revival, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra writes to CM Yogi Adityanath

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo. Twitter Mahila Congress)

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has urged the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh to help farmers and labourers who have been hit due to the lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter addressed to CM Adityanath on Friday, the Cingress general secretary sought the setting up of a task force for economic revival in the state.

She said that the government should take immediate measures to provide relief to farmers and labourers who are suffering due to suspension of economic activities. Free ration like wheat, pulses, oil and spices should be given to all those labourers and workers not registered in the state, she said in her letter.

Stating that an economic rejuvenation task force of experts be set up to handle the crisis, she said in her letter, “The pandemic has severely breached the economy, every section of the society is affected due to this, there are many social and economic issues which should be looked at.”

“I urge you to set up an economic revival task force in Uttar Pradesh with noted experts to put in place an economic revival plan. The task of this force would be to prepare a roadmap for the economic revival in the state,” the Congress general secretary said in her letter.

Priyanka also demanded smooth harvest and procurement of Rabi crops. She said that the government should relax conditions for the use of combined harvesters, agricultural machines that reap, thresh, and clean cereal crops.

Stating that the coronavirus pandemic has brought an economic destruction and cast its shadow on small scale industries, she said it is the time to focus on helping the people and providing them relief to reduce their sufferings.

The Congress leader further demanded payment of dues to the sugarcane farmers and relief for those farmers who have suffered due to the hailstorm and unseasonal rain. She said the government should announce a relief package for artisans including those working in the brass, dairy, glass industries and other sectors.

She also thanked the state government for giving free ration to the MGNREGA workers. “People should be given ration without card and non-registered labourers should be given financial help,” Priyanka said.

Last month, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred Rs 611 crore directly into the bank accounts of workers of the state under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The fund was transferred to 27.5 lakh labourers. The state government is also providing free ration to the poor of the state.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 805 positive coronavirus cases and 13 deaths so far.