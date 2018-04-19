Serve in Jharkhand after MBBS or face fine, says government

The Jharkhand cabinet gave its approval to the new directive on Wednesday. (PTI)

The Jharkhand government has made it mandatory for doctors to work in the state for three years after post graduation from state-based medical institutes, an official said on Thursday.

A Health department official said this was done to improve the condition of medical services in the state.

Jharkhand is facing an acute shortage of doctors. A large number of government hospitals are functioning on 40 to 60 per cent of its actual strength.

“Any student studying MBBS from Jharkhand-based medical colleges will have to work for three years in the state. Earlier, the time limit was one year. If anyone fails to provide three years of service, a fine of Rs 30 lakh will be levied,” the official told IANS.

The Jharkhand cabinet gave its approval to the new directive on Wednesday.

If any medical student doing MBBS leaves studies mid-way, he or she will have to pay a fine of Rs 20 lakh.

Also, if any student doing post graduation in medical courses quits mid-way, he will have to pay Rs 30 lakh as fine. Earlier the fine was Rs 15 lakh.

The medical students will have to submit bond paper and their original certificate in the colleges. The bond and original certificate will be released after three years of job.