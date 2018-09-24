Serene and splendid! Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns photographer on way to Sikkim, clicks stunning photos

Get a closer look at these four photos that Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on his way to Sikkim.

On his way to Sikkim to inaugurate the Pakyong airport today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his Twitter followers a pleasant surprise when he turned photographer and tweeted out breathtakingly stunning views of the picturesque Himalayan state, that is flanked by mountains, lush greenery and silvery streams.

.

“Serene and splendid” – these are the words that Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to caption these photographs. The tweet also read as follows, “Clicked these pictures on the way to Sikkim. Enchanting and incredible!”

Serene and splendid! Clicked these pictures on the way to Sikkim. Enchanting and incredible! #IncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/OWKcc93Sb1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2018

Get a closer look at each photograph below:

