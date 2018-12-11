  • Rajasthan

    BJP 6
    Cong 14
    RLM 0
    OTH 0

  • Madhya Pradesh

    BJP 4
    Cong 5
    BSP 0
    OTH 0

  • Chhattisgarh

    BJP 2
    Cong 2
    JCC 0
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    BJP 0
    TDP-Cong 2
    TRS-AIMIM 4
    OTH 0

  • Mizoram

    BJP 0
    Cong 0
    MNF 0
    OTH 0

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Serchipp election result: Lal Thanhawla vs Lalduhoma vs Zoram Thar vs Zaichhawna Hlawndo

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 8:26 AM

While the chief minister has won from Serchhip seven times since 1984, he looks a little cautious this time as he is also contesting from Champhai South seat.

Serchhipp elections: Lal Thanhawla vs Lalduhoma vs Vanlalruata vs Zaichhawna Hlawndo

Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is up for a very tough battle in his constituency of Serchipp. At least four claimants to the chief minister’s post – the sitting CM and Serchhip MLA, Thanhawla; Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) chief Lalduhoma (also contesting from Aizawl West-I); People’s Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) chief Vanlalruata (also contesting from Aizawl North-I), and Zoram Thar chief Zaichhawna Hlawndo (also contesting from Aizawl West-I).

While the chief minister has won from Serchhip seven times since 1984, he looks a little cautious this time as he is also contesting from Champhai South seat.

Serchipp election result: Serchipp constituency winner in 2013

In 2013, Lal Thanhawla had garnered 5,719 votes. His opponent, MNF candidate C Lalramzauva had won 4,985 votes.

Mizoram election result: Check winner list of Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018

[1] Hachhek (ST)
[2] Dampa (ST)
[3] Mamit (ST)
[4] Tuirial (ST)
[5] Kolasib (ST)
[6] Serlui (ST)
[7] Tuivawl (ST)
[8] Chalfilh (ST)
[9] Tawi (ST)
[10] Aizawl North-I (ST)
[11] Aizawl North-II (ST)
[12] Aizawl North-III (ST)
[13] Aizawl East-I
[14] Aizawl East-II (ST)
[15] Aizawl West-I (ST)
[16] Aizawl West-II (ST)
[17] Aizawl West-III (ST)
[18] Aizawl South-I (ST)
[19] Aizawl South-II (ST)
[20] Aizawl South-III (ST)
[21] Lengteng (ST)
[22] Tuichang (ST)
[23] Champhai North (ST)
[24] Champhai South (ST)
[25] East Tuipui (ST)
[26] Serchhip (ST)
[27] Tuikum (ST)
[28] Hrangturzo (ST)
[29] South Tuipui (ST)
[30] Lunglei North (ST)
[31] Lunglei East (ST)
[32] Lunglei West (ST)
[33] Lunglei South (ST)
[34] Thorang (ST)
[35] West Tuipui (ST)
[36] Tuichawng (ST)
[37] Lawngtlai West (ST)
[38] Lawngtlai East (ST)
[39] Saiha (ST)
[40] Palak (ST)

Serchhip is also known as a ‘weavers’ town’. A number of families here are into the business of traditional Mizo wear. As per an Indianexpress.com report, some of the residents feel that there has been infrastructural development in the district in the last 10 years. However, some of them may still see the need for changing the Congress chief minister. Some say that MNF is still not better than the Congress. The results for the state will be announced on 11 December.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Serchipp election result: Lal Thanhawla vs Lalduhoma vs Zoram Thar vs Zaichhawna Hlawndo
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition