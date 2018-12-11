Serchipp election result: Lal Thanhawla vs Lalduhoma vs Zoram Thar vs Zaichhawna Hlawndo

Serchhipp elections: Lal Thanhawla vs Lalduhoma vs Vanlalruata vs Zaichhawna Hlawndo

Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is up for a very tough battle in his constituency of Serchipp. At least four claimants to the chief minister’s post – the sitting CM and Serchhip MLA, Thanhawla; Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) chief Lalduhoma (also contesting from Aizawl West-I); People’s Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) chief Vanlalruata (also contesting from Aizawl North-I), and Zoram Thar chief Zaichhawna Hlawndo (also contesting from Aizawl West-I).

While the chief minister has won from Serchhip seven times since 1984, he looks a little cautious this time as he is also contesting from Champhai South seat.

Serchipp election result: Serchipp constituency winner in 2013

In 2013, Lal Thanhawla had garnered 5,719 votes. His opponent, MNF candidate C Lalramzauva had won 4,985 votes.

Serchhip is also known as a ‘weavers’ town’. A number of families here are into the business of traditional Mizo wear. As per an Indianexpress.com report, some of the residents feel that there has been infrastructural development in the district in the last 10 years. However, some of them may still see the need for changing the Congress chief minister. Some say that MNF is still not better than the Congress. The results for the state will be announced on 11 December.