Separatists call for Kashmir shutdown against Shujaat Bukhari, civilian killings

Separatist leaders have called for a complete shutdown in Kashmir on Thursday against the killings of journalist Shujaat Bukhari and civilians, gunned down by security forces in the past few days. The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), an amalgamation of separatist groups, said in a statement today that there had been a sudden spike in civilian killings since the eve of Eid. It also demanded an international probe into Bukhari’s killing. “Joint Resistance Leadership has called for a complete strike on Thursday against the continued civilian killings in the valley, which has witnessed a sudden spike since the eve of Eid as three young boys have been brutally gunned down by the Indian forces while the fourth is struggling for life at SKIMS,” the statement said. A JRL spokesperson said in the statement that the strike will also be observed against the brutal killing of Bukhari, who was shot dead along with his two personal guards outside his office on June 14 by unknown gunmen. “JRL demands an international probe into this gruesome murder,” the spokesperson said. He said cordon and search operations had returned with a vengeance to the villages as people were being severely beaten and harassed and used as human shields. Earlier, the separatists had asked the people to observe the shutdown tomorrow. However, they postponed the strike by a day without specifying any reasons. Apparently the decision was taken in view of the annual Kheer Bhawani mela which is being celebrated tomorrow.