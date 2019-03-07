Separatist leader Yasin Malik booked under PSA, may be shifted to Jammu prison

Yasin Malik is likely to be shifted to Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu. he was arrested by police on February 22 for trying to create unrest like situation in Kashmir.

Yasin malik detention, public safety act kashmirYasin Malik is in police custody since February 22.

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik has been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA), media reports said on Thursday morning. Malik was arrested by police on February 22 during a raid from his Maisuma residence. He was detained for creating unrest in the Valley to protest against the government’s crackdown on separatists.

Reports suggested that Malik may be shifted to Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu soon. He was taken into police custody just ahead of a crucial Supreme Court hearing on Article 35A and lodged in the Kothibagh police city in Srinagar.

Under the PSA, a person in Jammu and Kashmir can be kept in detention for a period of two years without any judicial intervention.

