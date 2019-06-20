Sensitised countries in Pacific Ocean region about missing Kerala vessel 5 months ago, but no response yet: MEA

By: |
Published: June 20, 2019 10:17:14 PM

The vessel, named 'Deva Matha 2', had set sail from a port in Kerala's Ernakulam district on January 12 and according to the state police it had 243 people on board.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said they are yet to receive any information from these countries in the matter. (PTI)

The External Affairs Ministry said it has sensitised several countries in the Pacific Ocean region about a missing vessel that sailed from Kerala with people on board more than five months ago. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said they are yet to receive any information from these countries in the matter.

According to media reports, the vessel, named ‘Deva Matha 2’, had set sail from a port in Kerala’s Ernakulam district on January 12 and according to the state police it had 243 people on board.

“When it sailed we were informed by the state government that there are people on board and they were headed towards a specific destination in the Pacific Ocean and our responsibility was to sensitise the countries in that region. Tell them what we know and also seek inputs from them just in case they come across this vessel,” Kumar told reporters. “Till now we have not received any information from the countries we have asked for inputs,” he said.

The family members of those missing have approached several authorities and even sent a joint memorandum to the MEA. On the extradition request of bank fugitive Mehul Choksi, Kumar said a certain process has to be followed and they have been told that the extradition request remains under the consideration of Antigua & Barbuda authorities.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Sensitised countries in Pacific Ocean region about missing Kerala vessel 5 months ago, but no response yet: MEA
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop