Senior Samajwadi Party leader says IAF operation on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp inside Pakistan false

By: | Updated: February 27, 2019 11:02 AM

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Vinod Kumar Singh, popularly called Pandit Singh, has claimed that the operation carried out by Indian Air Force (IAF) in the wee hours on Tuesday in Balakot of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was false.

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and senior Samajwadi Party leader Vinod Kumar Singh (Express Archive)

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and senior Samajwadi Party leader Vinod Kumar Singh alias Pandit Singh has claimed that the operation carried out by Indian Air Force (IAF) in the wee hours on Tuesday in Balakot of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was false. “BJP leaders are liars. Is the surgical strike anything new? TV channels were airing it today. This (that an air strike will happen) was known for 10 days,” Vinod Kumar said while speaking at a party programme in Gonda on Tuesday.

Alleging that the air strike was ‘false’, he claimed, “It was known for five days that they (the government) have colluded with Pakistan and decided to drop a couple of bombs on an abandoned house. And then issue a statement (to the media).”

Also read | Surgical Strikes 2.0 LIVE: It wasn’t a military op, objective was to act against JeM’s terrorist infrastructure, says Sushma Swaraj

He further accused the BJP of spreading terror. “By forming government in Jammu and Kashmir with Mehbooba Mufti, they proved that they had no hesitation in joining hands with those who supported terrorism,” he said.

Vinod Kumar’s remark came even as his party president Akhilesh Yadav lauded the defence force for its daring strike. “I salute the Indian Air Force and indeed all our Armed Forces. Congratulations,” Yadav tweeted.

In a pinpointed and pre-emptive air strike that lasted less than an hour, IAF pounded JeM’s biggest training camp in Balakot of Pakistan on Tuesday morning, killing over 300 terrorists. The actions were carried out in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack that left 40 CRPF soldiers dead.

